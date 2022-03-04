A Special Edition Substitute Teachers' Lounge! | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Today on the show: it’s a special edition, celebrating some of education’s most underappreciated folks. For this episode, we’re re-naming the show: “SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE!”

Kevin Beverley is a retired teacher -- and current substitute teacher! We talk a lot about what it’s like as a sub during the pandemic, and how weird it is to walk into someone else’s building, someone else’s classroom and establish yourself as a teacher after decades as an educator.

We also have a great chat about his time coaching cross country, what is special about connecting with kids through running, and his time as a journalism advisor for student news teaching kids how to talk to people and get the story.

Unfortunately for weary listeners, no substitute host!

