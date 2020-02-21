Meet A Reading Specialist & Her Team Of Therapy Dogs | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge: Trudy DesLauriers. She's a reading specialist at Morris Elementary School who has taught for over 30 years. She also has two golden retriever therapy dogs, Martha and Thelma Lou, who come in to help struggling readers. Once a month, a group of other therapy dogs from greyhounds to goldendoodles join them for their "Sit! Stay! Read!" event.

Trudy talked to host Peter Medlin about how her therapy dog program and how Martha and Thelma Lou sometimes get to offer emotional support for students on top of the reading help.

Also, on the show, early voting is now open in Illinois! What does it take for cities and counties to prepare for a presidential election and make sure it goes off without a hitch?

Know a teacher in your life who you think should be featured on the show? Send your nominations to teacherslounge@niu.edu. While you're there, tell us about an education story or topic we should cover on Teachers' Lounge. Also, subscribe to us and leave a rating wherever it is you listen to the show!

Credit Lisa Felker / Trudy DesLauriers

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Trudy DesLauriers

Stories Featured in this episode:

From Cybersecurity To Spoiled Ballots: How Counties & Cities Prepare For A Presidential Election

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $42 billion state budget promises added funding for schools, public safety – if voters approve graduated income tax in November

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations:

teacherslounge@niu.edu





