Cross-Cultural Learning & World Travel. Plus, What's The Most 'American' Food? | Teachers' Lounge

On this week’s podcast: Maggie Kasicki talks to host Peter Medlin. She teaches English as a Second Language at Rockford University. She also volunteers at schools across Rockford teaching cross-cultural education. They also talked a lot about her traveling, but specifically about how she travels culturally. There's no Holiday Inn, no continental breakfast. Maggie gets straight-up embedded.

She also hosts lots of international students at her house. Plus, Peter asked her about what foods she shows off, what truly encapsulates American culture and cuisine. Her answer may surprise you.

Also on the show, this year Rockford Public Schools revamped their career-focused high school academies with community sponsors and more job shadowing. But can it improve student outcomes like graduation rates?

Maggie Kasicki

