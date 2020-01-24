© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Education

A Deep Dive Into The Top Education Issues of 2019-20 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published January 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST
erikTL12.jpg
Erik Czerwin
/
Erik Czerwin

Erik Czerwin, language arts & literature teacher at Rockford's Guilford High School, sits down with host Peter Medlin for a wide-ranging discussion of the top education issues of 2019 and what they'll be looking at in 2020. 

They talk about everything from local stories like:

And they also go in-depth on broader, state and national issues such as:

And they make sure to talk a bit about the literary classics he loves to teach and the book Erik wrote about chess! 
Know a teacher in your life who you think should be featured on the show? Send your nominations to teacherslounge@niu.edu. While you're there, tell us about an education story or topic we should cover on Teachers' Lounge. Also, subscribe to us and leave a rating wherever it is you listen to the show!

teachers_lounge_logo_1_color.jpg

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Erik Czerwin

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations:

teacherslounge@niu.edu

 
 

Education Rockfordteacher strikeEducationcell phonesteachersteacher shortageAir conditioningIllinois EducationTeachers' Loungeillinois teacherspodcastransomwaretrauma informed instruction