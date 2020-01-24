A Deep Dive Into The Top Education Issues of 2019-20 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Erik Czerwin, language arts & literature teacher at Rockford's Guilford High School, sits down with host Peter Medlin for a wide-ranging discussion of the top education issues of 2019 and what they'll be looking at in 2020.

They talk about everything from local stories like:

The Rockford Public Schools' ransomware attack and how it pulled teaching back 20 years

Dealing with Guilford's lack of air conditioning & heat

How Trauma-informed instruction transformed his teaching style

And they also go in-depth on broader, state and national issues such as:



The severe teacher shortage in Illinois

The war on smartphones in the classroom

Why there has been a nationwide surge in teacher strikes

How the perception of teaching and education has changed

And they make sure to talk a bit about the literary classics he loves to teach and the book Erik wrote about chess!

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Erik Czerwin

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

