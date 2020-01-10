Making History Class Matter, Pushing Limits & Teaching In Your Hometown| Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Rockford's West Middle School principal Maurice Davis sits down with host Peter Medlin on a new episode of Teachers’ Lounge!

Maurice is from Rockford. In fact, his parents still live literally a few blocks from his school. He’s taught at pretty much every level of education except maybe preschool. Peter and Maurice talked about coming back to his hometown to teach, making history class relevant, how to improve teaching into 2020 and beyond and so much more.

Also, on the show, in our first episode of the new year, we thought we’d give you one last Christmas story before we let go of the holiday season and begin our slow march toward spring.

The story is about a Loves Park Middle School Art class who was chosen to design and hand make Illinois’ ornament for the National Christmas Tree Celebration in Washington D.C.

Know a teacher in your life who you think should be featured on the show? Send your nominations to teacherslounge@niu.edu. While you're there, tell us about an education story or topic we should cover on Teachers' Lounge. Also, subscribe to us and leave a rating wherever it is you listen to the show!

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Maurice Davis

Listen/read more about the topics covered:

Northern Illinois Students’ Ornaments Displayed At National Christmas Tree Celebration

New Illinois Laws Promote Teaching About Consent And Workplace Harassment

Illinois Passes New ‘Uniform Admissions’ Pilot Program

50 New Laws Going Into Effect In 2020

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations:

teacherslounge@niu.edu