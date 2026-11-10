Perspective: Surf the blue wave, but don't wipe out

Waking up the day after Election Day, I felt physically energized, the taste and smell of the morning after blue wave invigorating. Spirits lifted. Hope restored. Morning in America, indeed.

Ahh, if only it were only that simple. With Democrats earning an overwhelming mandate for change, what must they do come January to take advantage?

First, for these gains to stick in 2028 and beyond, the Democrats must approach these next two years with the same zeal for rebuilding the country that Voldemort and his Death Eaters have shown in tearing it apart.

That said, DO NOT IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT. Please. Making him a martyr with a show trial that could hand the reigns to our shape-shifting vice president is NOT what our country needs.

Instead, rein in the hundreds of corrupt minions who’ve turned the US Government into their own personal pocketbook, enriching themselves on the taxpayers’ dime. They should all be lawyering up now, and fast.

Then, develop separate policy bills that address what has gone wrong in the last two years. Roll back the tariffs. Begin restoring relationships with our key allies. END THE WAR IN IRAN. Work to reduce health care costs. Reform our legal immigration system.

Get clean energy initiatives back on track without demonizing the oil industry. Eliminate tax loopholes for the obscenely wealthy. Continue rebuilding our infrastructure and strengthening our military. The list is endless.

The electorate is demanding that the Democrats stop talking and DO something. Striking bi-partisan deals should be celebrated, not demonized. The window is wide open for a mix of pragmatic policies. Let’s take advantage of the breeze and make sure it stays that way.

I’m Wester Wuori and that’s my political Perspective.