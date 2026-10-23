© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: What kind of leader will you choose?

Northern Public Radio | By Mary Gardner
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:20 AM CDT
Deaconmw24
/
Wikimedia

I recently had the pleasure of seeing the musical Come From Away at the Fireside Theater in Ft. Atkinson, WI.In vibrant songs, poignant narratives, and exceptionally creative use of chairs the play tells the story of how the people of Gander, Newfoundland helped care for and comfort 7,000 people on 38 planes who were diverted there on 9/11.

All involved learned lessons about compassion and understanding despite so many differences.

That got me thinking about the current divisiveness in our country.Quite the opposite of what happened in Gander. And that led me to think about our upcoming elections.

I think it’s time to consider what we want in the leaders of our country, a time to decide about leadership qualities.

Do we want to continue with the image of the USA as a bully, slapping tariffs here and there to show we’re in power, insulting leaders and others across the world, and using war to demonstrate our strength?

Or do we want to search for candidates who believe in compassion, integrity, who accept our differences and believe in treating all fairly? Perhaps greed and the hunger for power cancel out those traits.Even more reason to look for something different.

We have the right, privilege and responsibility to choose the kind of people we want to lead our country.

Please vote.

My name is Mary Gardner, and that is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ Perspectives
Mary Gardner
Mary Gardner is a reading specialist. She taught elementary school for 30 years, many of those in Oregon, Illinois. Mary has also been teaching at Northern Illinois University in the College of Education, Department of Curriculum and Instruction for 22 years. She enjoys teaching reading courses to undergraduate students who are working on their degrees in Elementary Education. Mary is the mother of two grown sons, has the world's best daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
See stories by Mary Gardner