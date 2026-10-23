Perspective: What kind of leader will you choose?

I recently had the pleasure of seeing the musical Come From Away at the Fireside Theater in Ft. Atkinson, WI.In vibrant songs, poignant narratives, and exceptionally creative use of chairs the play tells the story of how the people of Gander, Newfoundland helped care for and comfort 7,000 people on 38 planes who were diverted there on 9/11.

All involved learned lessons about compassion and understanding despite so many differences.

That got me thinking about the current divisiveness in our country.Quite the opposite of what happened in Gander. And that led me to think about our upcoming elections.

I think it’s time to consider what we want in the leaders of our country, a time to decide about leadership qualities.

Do we want to continue with the image of the USA as a bully, slapping tariffs here and there to show we’re in power, insulting leaders and others across the world, and using war to demonstrate our strength?

Or do we want to search for candidates who believe in compassion, integrity, who accept our differences and believe in treating all fairly? Perhaps greed and the hunger for power cancel out those traits.Even more reason to look for something different.

We have the right, privilege and responsibility to choose the kind of people we want to lead our country.

Please vote.

My name is Mary Gardner, and that is my perspective.