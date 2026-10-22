Perspective: When enforcing the law is problematic

Two disturbing incidents illustrate problematic law enforcement by the current administration.

First is the shooting of a fleeing immigrant marked for deportation. ICE agents arrested the wounded man. His five-year-old son remained defenseless in the car’s back seat. An ICE spokesperson rebuked critics with the confident rejoinder that the officers “did not know that the boy was in the back seat.” The fact that the excuse was actually a confession of culpability totally escaped the spokesperson.

The second incident involved Defense Secretary Hegseth proposing to televise the firing squad execution of the Fort Hood killer. He was wounded in the incident, and is now wheelchair disabled.

Who performs public executions? Iran does. Afghanistan does. As one critic charged, Hegseth proposes to air an old fashioned “snuff film."

We might be treated to a man in a wheelchair, who seeks martyrdom, getting his head blown off.

So what is the point? The point is that there can be a disturbing and dangerous difference between the law itself and the actual administration of the law. To create or amend the law can be difficult and controversial. To administer the law faithfully and fairly ought to be somewhat simpler.

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective