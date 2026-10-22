U.S., Israel may attack Iran post-elections. And, SpaceX and Tesla consider merging

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Today's top stories

President Trump isn't the only one hitting key states in the last days before the midterm elections. Democrats are bringing out big names, too. Former President Barack Obama will be in Ohio and Michigan this weekend, and next week he heads to Georgia. Today, former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Mississippi, which has a surprisingly competitive Senate race.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images People walk by a polling place at Denver's Central Library on June 30, 2026.

🎧 Many Democrats are visiting toss-up and deep-red areas across the country , NPR's Stephen Fowler tells Up First . Alongside figures like Obama and Harris, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker and former DNC chair Jaime Harrison are going to different states to help with campaigning. Fowler says these leaders resemble a shadow primary for potential 2028 presidential candidates. He also notes that the Democrats' campaign push is happening against a backdrop of a big surge in Black voter turnout during early voting.

, NPR's Stephen Fowler tells . Alongside figures like Obama and Harris, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker and former DNC chair Jaime Harrison are going to different states to help with campaigning. Fowler says these leaders resemble a shadow primary for potential 2028 presidential candidates. He also notes that the Democrats' campaign push is happening against a backdrop of a big surge in Black voter turnout during early voting. ➡️ The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced yesterday that it will no longer issue endorsements , make direct PAC contributions or earmark funds for candidates. The influential lobbying group began its direct political involvement five years ago but has faced growing resistance and criticism over its positions on issues like the wars in Gaza and Iran.

, make direct PAC contributions or earmark funds for candidates. The influential lobbying group began its direct political involvement five years ago but has faced growing resistance and criticism over its positions on issues like the wars in Gaza and Iran. ➡️ This week, the Department of Justice started notifying the counties it wants to monitor on Election Day, NPR has learned. The DOJ deploys monitors to ensure compliance with voting laws, but officials have raised concerns this year over the Trump administration's efforts to control elections.

on Election Day, NPR has learned. The DOJ deploys monitors to ensure compliance with voting laws, but officials have raised concerns this year over the Trump administration's efforts to control elections. ➡️ The NPR App has all of NPR's election coverage in one place — from the biggest stories across the country, to the issues that matter close to home. Browse headlines, playlists, podcast episodes, videos and more, all on the 2026 Election tab.

The U.S. and Israel are preparing plans for a possible attack on Iran early next month, a person briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity so they could discuss the preparations, told NPR today. This potential strike would occur after the U.S. midterm elections and Israel's elections next week. The development comes after Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank detained about 80 people yesterday, including U.S. Democratic congressional nominee for New York Brad Lander and more than a dozen American rabbis.

🎧 Israel initially intended to strike Iran in mid-October, but Trump objected, according to NPR's source. These preparations might aim to pressure Iran into a diplomatic deal, NPR's Ruth Sherlock says. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is campaigning to topple Iran's regime, and if election results remain uncertain by November, he may use the threat of military action to form a unity government.

Tesla and SpaceX are exploring a merger. Together, Elon Musk's two companies would potentially amplify his influence as one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth. The new company would become one of the largest globally, boasting a combined market cap of approximately $3.7 trillion.

🎧 Musk revived the idea of a merger this week during recent SpaceX and Tesla earnings calls, according to NPR's John Ruwitch. If it proceeds, analysts believe Musk could gain a controlling share in Tesla, where he currently wields less voting power compared to SpaceX, Ruwitch says. In November, Tesla shareholders approved a trillion-dollar pay package for Musk, contingent on meeting growth targets over the next decade. This merger could help him achieve those targets and secure the payout. Shareholders must approve the deal, but analysts believe this could be challenging on Tesla's side because shareholders might demand a higher share price.

Today's listen

NPR Tiny Desk / Cardi B performing at the NPR Tiny Desk.

When news broke that Cardi B would be at the NPR Music office, so many people came to see the rapper perform an intimate set that staff had to turn some away, which is a rare occurrence. People flocked to see the unfiltered rap star, who arrived in leather pants and a power blazer, bringing a mix of humility and humor. She opened her performance with the haunting synths of "Hello" and closed with two pivotal hits from her catalog: the breakout single "Bodak Yellow" and the boogaloo-heavy "I Like It." Don't miss out — catch her entire electrifying Tiny Desk Concert here.

Picture show

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation / Chip Thomas, a retired physician on the Navajo Reservation, is well known for his large photograhpic murals. Now, he's been recognized with a MacArthur "genius" grant.

Chip Thomas has been creating public art in rural areas of the Navajo Nation for nearly two decades. Last month, he received a MacArthur Foundation "genius" award for the social impact of his work. His artwork features large black-and-white images depicting life on the reservation. Thomas moved to the Navajo Nation in 1987 as a family physician and grew close to the community, helping with everyday tasks and eventually started photographing them. His art reflects the beauty and resilience of the people who live on the land. Don't miss these stunning photos.

3 things to know before you go

Sea Stachura for NPR / Gary Tyler speaks about his work at the Grand Rapids Art Museum in Michigan. Behind Tyler are his quilts Big Toe, (2024) and Enduring, (2025). They feature two individuals who are incarcerated. He hopes his work draws attention to their plight and humanity.

Gary Tyler, a quilt artist who spent decades on death row for a murder he did not commit, now has his first solo exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Researchers are publishing some of the first data in humans suggesting that psilocybin may have potential benefits for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's. America has a new national park. Trump signed legislation this week upgrading the status of Arizona's Chiricahua National Monument. The park is part of the Chiricahua Mountains. (via AZPM)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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