© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mary Gardner

Mary Gardner is a reading specialist. She taught elementary school for 30 years, many of those in Oregon, Illinois. Mary has also been teaching at Northern Illinois University in the College of Education, Department of Curriculum and Instruction for 22 years. She enjoys teaching reading courses to undergraduate students who are working on their degrees in Elementary Education. Mary is the mother of two grown sons, has the world's best daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.