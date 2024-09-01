Mary Gardner
Mary Gardner is a reading specialist. She taught elementary school for 30 years, many of those in Oregon, Illinois. Mary has also been teaching at Northern Illinois University in the College of Education, Department of Curriculum and Instruction for 22 years. She enjoys teaching reading courses to undergraduate students who are working on their degrees in Elementary Education. Mary is the mother of two grown sons, has the world's best daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
Mary Gardner shares her story of The Beatles, a riot, and the power of the truth.