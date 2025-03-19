Perspective: The alarming pile of disregards

In the Democrats’ response to President Trump’s address to Congress, Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan said, “We need more efficient government. You want to cut waste? I’ll help you do it. But change doesn’t need to be chaotic or make us less safe.” That got me thinking.

According to Dictionary.com, the verb “regard” means to have or show respect or concern for something. On the other hand, disregard means to pay no attention to, to leave out of consideration, to ignore something.

Amid the chaos created by the chainsaw cuts and firings of government employees and the closings of departments, it seems the disregards are piling up.

Disregard for the constitution, the law, and judicial orders

Disregard for humanity, for human life, and human suffering

Disregard for anyone who does not look like you or speak the same language as you do

Disregard for anyone who does not think just like you

In fact, it seems there is disregard for any kind of independent thinking at all

Disregard for world health and its importance

Disregard for public health in the United States

Disregard for years of experience in one’s field

Disregard for competence

Disregard for science and research

Disregard for the environment

Disregard for our National Parks

Disregard for education and teachers

Disregard for veterans

Disregard for U.S. allies

Disregard for protocol

Disregard for decorum and civility

It is becoming clearer every day that the disregards are changing our country and our world. I’m quite sure we cannot afford to disregard the disregards. I’m writing to my leaders in Congress.

My name is Mary Gardner and that’s my perspective.