Perspective: The alarming pile of disregards
In the Democrats’ response to President Trump’s address to Congress, Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan said, “We need more efficient government. You want to cut waste? I’ll help you do it. But change doesn’t need to be chaotic or make us less safe.” That got me thinking.
According to Dictionary.com, the verb “regard” means to have or show respect or concern for something. On the other hand, disregard means to pay no attention to, to leave out of consideration, to ignore something.
Amid the chaos created by the chainsaw cuts and firings of government employees and the closings of departments, it seems the disregards are piling up.
Disregard for the constitution, the law, and judicial orders
Disregard for humanity, for human life, and human suffering
Disregard for anyone who does not look like you or speak the same language as you do
Disregard for anyone who does not think just like you
In fact, it seems there is disregard for any kind of independent thinking at all
Disregard for world health and its importance
Disregard for public health in the United States
Disregard for years of experience in one’s field
Disregard for competence
Disregard for science and research
Disregard for the environment
Disregard for our National Parks
Disregard for education and teachers
Disregard for veterans
Disregard for U.S. allies
Disregard for protocol
Disregard for decorum and civility
It is becoming clearer every day that the disregards are changing our country and our world. I’m quite sure we cannot afford to disregard the disregards. I’m writing to my leaders in Congress.
My name is Mary Gardner and that’s my perspective.