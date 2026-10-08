Perspective: I am Jane Doe

The Cornell rapists. Epstein. Trump. Kavanaugh. Brock Turner. R Kelly. Cesar Chavez.

From universities to the White House, powerful institutions keep protecting rapists while women fight for our lives.

We, survivors, youth, and feminist organizations, are calling for a national day of action to #StopSexualViolence now – to stop sexual violence in our homes, our neighborhoods, our universities, our institutions, and our government. We support Jane Doe and her struggle for justice at Cornell. We support Kendall Francis as she speaks her truth and seeks accountability at Louisiana State University. We are enraged by the lack of accountability for the violence inflicted upon them and so many others.

Girls, women, survivors, and allies are coming together and rising up to say NO MORE. We refuse to allow sexual and gender-based violence to be normalized, excused, and supported by our government, businesses, universities, and institutions. We, women, girls, and LGBTQIA+ youth deserve to live with safety and dignity, free from violence and the threat of violence.

From the frat house to the White House, sexual violence is NEVER acceptable and survivors cannot continue to go unheard.

We are all Jane Doe.

Join us in showing your support today by writing the phrase “I am Jane Doe” on a piece of paper, take a portrait style picture of it and share it on social media. Tag Women’s March Rockford.

Stay strong friends and sisters, take a break if you need to and know that we are with you. For Women’s March Rockford, I’m Jane Doe and that’s my Perspective.