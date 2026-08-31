Perspective: I'm having cake for dinner

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This is directly from the preamble of the Declaration of Independence.

Just like our forefathers made an important declaration in 1776, I am making a declaration as well. However, my declaration is not lofty or history-altering. I have been planning. On my birthday, I am having cake for dinner. That’s right. You heard me. CAKE for dinner. Cake is one of my favorite four-letter words. And around my household, cake is a rare indulgence. It is reserved for special occasions only.

You can’t just wolf down cake on a random Tuesday, it would be unseemly. A celebration is warranted. Hopefully with cherished friends and family, if you are lucky. It is clear as day. We are given the right to the “pursuit of happiness.” And cake certainly makes me happy. What’s not to like? Two layers of moist, chocolate cake with a fudgy chocolate frosting sandwiching the two layers and then the entire cake is frosted with the same decadent frosting. It is a sight to behold and savor.

Some may say, “Rosie, you’re nuts.” “You can have cake any time.” But I believe that if you can have it any old day, it loses its specialness. The rarity increases the enjoyment.

Hand me a fork.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.