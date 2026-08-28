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Perspective: The real Dolly Parton

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:40 AM CDT
Pixabay

Dolly Parton was a backwoods Tennessean with gargantuan native talent. She became a superstar.

"Jolene" is one of the great crossover country hits, and "Coat of Many Colors' is a modern American folk song. She was a talented actress and a giant of literacy philanthropy. For me, though, the real and most endearing Dolly Parton lay in her lack of pretension and her gift for self-mockery.

"It cost me a million dollars to look this cheap.”

“I'm not a fashion icon; I'm a fashion eyesore.”

“In a hundred years I want people to say that she looked pretty good for her age."

She always failed to take herself too seriously. It's a lesson for us all. She leaves behind a grand, but melancholy, canyon.
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Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride