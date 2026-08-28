Perspective: The real Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was a backwoods Tennessean with gargantuan native talent. She became a superstar.

"Jolene" is one of the great crossover country hits, and "Coat of Many Colors' is a modern American folk song. She was a talented actress and a giant of literacy philanthropy. For me, though, the real and most endearing Dolly Parton lay in her lack of pretension and her gift for self-mockery.

"It cost me a million dollars to look this cheap.”

“I'm not a fashion icon; I'm a fashion eyesore.”

“In a hundred years I want people to say that she looked pretty good for her age."

She always failed to take herself too seriously. It's a lesson for us all. She leaves behind a grand, but melancholy, canyon.