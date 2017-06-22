Animals Can Be Truly Amazing

Recently, I picked up a saved 2008 National Geographic magazine with the title, “Inside Animal Minds.” It described years of animal cognitive research.

The cover featured “Betsy,” a Border Collie who, at six years old, had a vocabulary of 340 words and counting. She also could link photographs with the objects they represent.

We know that animals such as elephants, chimps, and dolphins have social and communication skills, but did you know that crows can solve problems and use tools? That was once thought the sole domain of primates.

Researchers also found that the Giant Pacific Octopus has a distinct personality, uses tools, and recognizes individuals. Even sheep (like those on our farm) recognize individual human faces, as well as over 50 sheep in their flock.

The article sums up, “This is the larger lesson of animal cognitive research: It humbles us. We are not alone in our ability to invent or plan.”

I will look into the eyes of our dogs, cat and sheep in a fresh way, appreciating their intelligence and awed by their abilities to communicate, to learn and to love.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that’s my perspective.