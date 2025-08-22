© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Advocate reminds immigrants they have housing rights too

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT
Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

The Latino Policy Forum holds presentations on immigrant tenant rights amid fear of the Trump Administration’s mass deportation agenda.

The nonprofit advocates for equity and justice for the Latino community through policy change.

Anna Arzuaga, the Forum’s Senior Housing Policy Analyst, has been conducting the presentations throughout the state based on the organization’s “Housing Rights for Immigrant Tenants” handbook.

The guide includes a summary of state laws dictating housing rights, such as the Immigrant Tenant Protection Act.

“Landlords are not allowed to ask about your immigration status, and they cannot threaten to report you to immigration authorities,” she said. “So, we have these protections in place, and they're very powerful, they work when people know about them.”

She said the information is especially important now as the Trump Administration initiates changes to immigration policy and prioritizes federal resources to deportations.

“Many immigrant families are feeling heightened fear, uncertainty with facing housing instability,” she said, "like how to navigate that right now, especially due to their immigration status.”

The guide also contains a list of housing and legal resources available to all Illinois tenants regardless of immigration status, including information on facing an eviction.

Click here for a link to the guide.
Illinois
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara