A Contrary Take On Walls

On Nov. 9, twenty-eight years ago, the East German socialist government responded to weeks of civil unrest by opening the Berlin wall, allowing people from the soviet-controlled country to visit relatives and friends in the West. The fall of this infamous wall paved the way for German reunification less than a year later.

On another Nov. 9, last year, Donald Trump became President-elect. I was struck by the ironic coincidence concerning walls. Whether his promise to have a massive wall built along the Mexican border was wishful thinking or a metaphor for more tough immigration policies, it established a consistent theme in his candidacy: Walling off our country from outsiders, aliens, and even allies is a good thing; it'll make America great again!

Really!? In 1914, Robert Frost wrote, "Mending Wall," a poem that explores the role of boundaries in human society. The proverb, "Good fences make good neighbors," is questioned by the narrator who wonders about the purpose of a wall between friendly neighbors.

We have contradictory feelings about boundaries. Frost says, "Something there is that doesn't love a wall."

Certainly, having boundaries is helpful for individuals to protect one being drawn into disputes and conflict. But as a nation, postures and policies that put constraints on who can come here to contribute their talents is very problematic.

We would do well to remember how the fall of the Berlin Wall led to reunification of divisions and renewed purpose and strength of a nation to become great again.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.