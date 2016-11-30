A Step Beyond 'Hospitality'

Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier.

In Westport, southwest Ireland, my husband and I were enjoying our last day at a B&B, situated on a river running through this picturesque seacoast town.

The first morning there, Sadie, the owner, heard we were animal lovers and introduced us to her menagerie of pets – Runner ducks, a rescued border collie, and an adopted cat that had been scooped out of the river. She couldn’t turn away any orphaned animal, she explained.

At breakfast the last day, I said to a group of cyclists, “Ask Sadie about her pet ducks.” A man paused midway through a bite of toast, “No! Really?” When Sadie came in to pour more coffee, he took me up on my suggestion

Winking at me, she left and then we heard Sadie calling the names of her ducks, walking upright behind her, honking as they paraded into the breakfast room. Everyone applauded. Sadie then turned around, the ducks exiting in single file behind her.

The reserved breakfast atmosphere among strangers gave way to laughter, chatter, and wishes for a safe and happy day of travel.

Sadie and Johan had not taken vacations for years and seemed content with this. I believe they were offering more than beautiful rooms and tasty, “full Irish” breakfasts. It is something we call “hospitality,” but I now call “a spiritual gift.”

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that’s my perspective.