Putting The Touch On Each Other

Have you been touched today? I ask this in all sincerity, in the context of appropriate touch, of course.

Being given a hug from a loved one or friend or even a hand on your shoulder communicates something valuable beyond a tender sign of friendship or love. I believe we have a deep desire to be recognized, to have our personhood affirmed as a unique individual among others. I believe this is true for all living creatures.

The importance of experiencing this kind of recognition has been daily reinforced for me on our farm. Astride our all-terrain vehicle, I take our border collies for a run four times a day. Each time I stop or linger, one at a time will stand, stretch its paws on my legs and look into my eyes, begging for a pet, a touch. It's like they’re saying, "Hello, remember me?" It doesn't take much time, and then they're off again, running with the pack.

There's another critter who expects the same recognition. For the last two years, after the last dog run of the day, a brown toad who lives in the flower bed outside the garage, hops onto the blacktop near the garage door and waits for me. At first, I just spoke quietly to him. But now I gently pick him up and he calmly receives strokes to his back. I think he enjoys this as much as I do.

Giving and receiving loving touches is a reminder of how all living creatures need to be recognized for their unique presence in our world.

Have you touched someone today?

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that’s my perspective.