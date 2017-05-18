The Gift Of Intuition

I have always been intrigued by “intuition.” What is it really? Where do intuitive ideas come from? Are they “real” or “trustworthy?”

Recently I came across the writings of Meister Eckhart, a Roman Catholic philosopher and mystic in the 13th century. He named intuition as a form of knowledge. The “Master Teacher” wrote:

“Intuition, then, is the knowledge of the passive intellect, the self-awareness, which accompanies all action and all conscious, deliberate reflection. It is passive … It has to be allowed to happen.”

Intuition deals with knowing, but very different from rational thought. It involves “conscious, deliberate reflection” with an open mind and an expectation that some insight will happen.

One can also be in a meditative mind while being active. My daily mantra is “Pay Attention” – a reminder to sharpen my sensory intakes as I do chores around the farm. Sometimes this leads to ideas for poetry or an intuitive solution to a problem.

When an idea or insight is deeply stirred in me, I feel my body hum and heart quicken. I now trust this “passive” knowledge as a real and trustworthy form of knowing because it involves my whole being.

More than ever, this way of knowing is needed today. Anxiety, stress, addictions, broken relationships, and lack of time to just be quiet all point to aspects of life that inhibit insights and intuition. Even the corporate world is searching for ways to reduce stress and promote well-being by offering “mindfulness meditation times.”

How do you recognize and pay attention to your intuitive gift?

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.