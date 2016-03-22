Don't Forget The Quiet Ones

It’s Women’s History Month, and we must acknowledge all women -- especially women who typically are not in the limelight. Sometimes our society forgets to acknowledge these quiet women, yet they shape our society person by person.

My friend Lou fits this mold. In her every action, Lou teaches me to live with dignity and respect. One day, Lou told me a story about a pencil that changed my outlook on life.

Once, having a particularly bad day, Lou considered acting grouchy and negative, making a bad day worse. Instead Lou chose the alternative and clenched a pencil in her mouth, stopping those thoughts from turning into actions. As Lou spoke, I was confused. How does that help me look at life differently? Handing me a pencil, Lou said to put it in my mouth. She asked, “What’s your mouth doing?” Holding the pencil, I still didn’t get it. Lou said, “That pencil is making you smile.”

Somedays, if we force ourselves to smile, that smile will make us press on. Lou believes when we embrace a positive perspective and release momentary difficulties, we can focus on the larger picture. It is then that our actions can make more impact, and we can live more fully.

We must listen to the quiet women and lift up their valuable stories. They shape and guide our perspectives, even if it’s by putting pencils in our mouths.

Here’s a shout-out to Lou. Extra credit if you’re listening.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.