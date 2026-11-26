FREEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSES MAJOR PROPERTY TAX INCREASE AMID BUDGET CRISIS

Freeport School District 145 is proposing a significant property-tax increase as it struggles with a projected $7.6 million operating deficit.

Under the proposal, the district's total property-tax levy would rise nearly 40%, from approximately $29.2 million to $40.8 million.

The portion supporting general operations and special purposes would increase by about 47%.

District officials say they've already cut more than $6.7 million in spending, eliminating positions, reducing transportation expenses and delaying equipment and facility improvements.

But those reductions haven't been enough to resolve the financial crisis.

The district's credit rating was recently downgraded, with analysts citing declining cash reserves and continued deficits.

School officials are also considering asking voters to approve a higher property-tax limiting rate in April.

A public hearing on the proposed levy is scheduled for Dec. 15th at 6 p.m. at Jones-Farrar School.

The proposed levy increase does not mean individual tax bills would rise by the same percentage.

The school board must still take final action on the levy.

FREEPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY SEEKS ADDITIONAL PROPERTY TAX FUNDING

Freeport's public library is also seeking more tax revenue.

The library, which operates as a department of the City of Freeport, relies on public funding to provide books, digital resources, educational programs and other services to residents.

The request comes as local governments prepare their budgets for the coming year and weigh funding needs against the impact on taxpayers.

Any increase in the library's tax levy could provide additional operating revenue, but could also affect property-tax bills.

The library's Board of Trustees has been reviewing its financial plans, with budget and levy information available through its public meeting records.

The amount of the proposed increase and its potential impact on homeowners have not yet been independently confirmed.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY ADOPTS 2027 BUDGET

Elsewhere in northwest Illinois, Jo Daviess County has approved its next budget.

The County Board approved the fiscal year 2027 budget following a Nov. 16th hearing.

The spending plan includes approximately $11.5 million in estimated General Fund revenue.

Among the budget decisions, the board added more than $109,000 to the County Highway Fund for a staff engineer and approximately $48,000 to the Motor Fuel Tax Fund for a county engineer.

Another $7,500 was added to the courthouse budget for a maintenance position.

During an earlier budget workshop, the board also approved $200,000 for Sheriff's Office building projects.

The budget process wasn't entirely unanimous. In October, two board members opposed an amended property-tax levy.

The decisions reflect an emphasis on infrastructure, staffing and public facilities, while raising questions about how those priorities will affect future county spending and taxpayers.

The new fiscal year begins Dec. 1st.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY VOTERS SPLIT ON PROPERTY TAX REFERENDUMS

Jo Daviess County voters also weighed in on several tax proposals this month.

Voters in the Stockton Fire Protection District approved two tax measures, including a limiting-rate increase and a separate Social Security levy.

But similar limiting-rate increases were rejected in Apple River-Thompson and Vinegar Hill Townships.

The results suggest voters may be willing to accept higher taxes when they see a direct connection to essential emergency services, while remaining skeptical of increases for other local government operations.

The contrast also suggests that the purpose of a tax increase, and how clearly officials communicate that need, may matter as much as the cost itself.

Still, the results don't necessarily indicate a countywide consensus. Each proposal appeared before a different group of voters, with different financial needs and local circumstances.

OGLE COUNTY ADDRESSES BUDGET AND JOINS REGIONAL LAND BANK

In Ogle County, officials are taking a new approach to neglected properties.

The County Board considered its 2027 budget and approved a new partnership Nov. 17th.

The board considered budget matters involving county operations, staffing and opioid settlement funds.

Board members also voted unanimously to join the Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority.

The organization helps local governments acquire vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties, resolve ownership issues and arrange for redevelopment or demolition.

Previously, the land bank's work in Ogle County was limited to Rochelle. The new agreement expands those services countywide.

Officials say there's no cost for the county to join, with state funding covering legal expenses associated with property acquisitions.

The partnership could help communities address deteriorating properties while returning abandoned land to productive use and the tax rolls.

CARROLL COUNTY CONSIDERS NEW DATA CENTER ZONING RESTRICTIONS

From redeveloping abandoned properties to deciding how new developments should be regulated, land use is becoming an increasingly important issue across the region. In Carroll County, officials are considering new restrictions on a rapidly growing industry.

The proposed ordinance would create a new chapter of the county's zoning code specifically addressing data centers, establishing standards intended to protect residents and local resources.

The county's Zoning Board of Appeals began public hearings in October, with residents raising concerns about the potential impacts of large-scale facilities.

The proposal comes amid growing debate across Illinois over data centers' electricity demands, water consumption, noise and effects on neighboring properties.

County officials say the goal is to establish regulations before developers submit proposals, rather than responding after projects are already underway.

The proposed restrictions were included in materials for the County Board's Nov. 19th meeting.

SHANNON RECEIVES NEARLY $385,000 FOR SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT

Energy consumption is one of the biggest concerns surrounding data centers. But in one Carroll County community, a new project could significantly reduce the electricity needed for an essential public service.

The Village of Shannon has been awarded nearly $385,000 in grant funding to install solar panels and battery storage at its wastewater treatment plant.

The funding comes through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Resilient Energy for Wastewater Infrastructure program.

Village officials say the solar system is designed to offset approximately 100% of the treatment plant's electricity usage, while battery storage will help keep critical systems operating during power outages.

Village President Ryan Shaner wrote the grant application, with assistance from regional partners.

Officials say it's the village's first major grant that doesn't require repayment in decades.

The federally funded project will be competitively bid, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

FORMER CARROLL COUNTY DEPUTY FOUND GUILTY IN JACKSON KRADLE DEATH

Now, a verdict in the death of 18-year-old Jackson Kradle.

A Carroll County jury has found former sheriff's deputy Matthew Herpstreith guilty on all five counts in connection with the 2024 death of 18-year-old Jackson Kradle.

Herpstreith was convicted Nov. 18 of reckless homicide, reckless conduct, obstructing justice, attempted obstruction of justice, and failure to reduce speed.

Prosecutors argued Herpstreith had been drinking before fatally striking Kradle along Illinois Route 78 north of Mount Carroll, then attempted to destroy evidence by washing his pickup truck.

The defense maintained the collision was an unavoidable accident.

Jurors deliberated approximately three and a half hours before returning guilty verdicts.

Herpstreith has since been released pending sentencing, with GPS and alcohol monitoring requirements.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

JUVENILE ADMITS TO MAKING THREATS AGAINST FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL

In Freeport, police have identified a suspect in threats against the high school.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Frausto says the department received a phone call Nov. 17 threatening a shooting and bombing at the school.

Officers and school officials responded within minutes, placing the high school under a soft lockdown and taking additional precautions at other district buildings.

Investigators traced the call to Rockford, where they identified a juvenile who admitted to making the threats the following morning.

Police say the juvenile was not enrolled at Freeport High School.

Authorities are reviewing evidence to determine possible charges.

Frausto emphasized that every school threat is taken seriously and praised the coordinated response by police and school staff.

GREATER FREEPORT PARTNERSHIP DIRECTOR RESIGNS AMID CITY FUNDING UNCERTAINTY

In other Freeport news, a leadership change comes amid uncertainty over city funding.

Executive Director Andrea Schultz-Winter announced her resignation Nov. 19, after seven years with the organization, including three as executive director.

In an email to members, Schultz-Winter pointed directly to the city's funding uncertainty, saying the organization must adapt without Freeport's partnership and investment.

The resignation comes as the Partnership attempts to negotiate a new agreement with the city, which has declined to automatically renew its existing funding arrangement.

The city's proposed 2027 budget does not include dedicated funding for the organization.

The Partnership's Board of Directors has appointed Leslie Mastroianni as interim executive director.

Board Chair Amy Baker thanked Schultz-Winter for her service and said the organization's mission of supporting local businesses and strengthening Stephenson County's economy remains unchanged.

The Partnership says additional information about its future services and priorities will be announced soon.

SC FAIR RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

The Stephenson County Fair, meanwhile, is celebrating international recognition.

The Stephenson County Fair is celebrating nine awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, including three first-place honors.

The fair won top awards for Best Marketing Campaign, Best TV Commercial, and a unique food competition.

Its marketing campaign also earned the highest overall score in its category, outperforming entries from much larger fairs across the country.

Organizers say attendance increased 8% over 2025, while the fair recorded its highest number of competitive entries in a decade, ranking fourth among Illinois county fairs.

The Stephenson County Fair will return to Freeport July 27-31, 2027.

TWO DOGS SAVE FREEPORT MAN FROM HOUSE FIRE

Next, two dogs are being hailed as heroes after a Freeport house fire.

Donald Neff, who is deaf and nearly blind, was sleeping when the fire broke out near his bedroom.

His daughter, Maranda Horn, says the dogs jumped on him, waking him in time to escape.

Neff was treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital. Both dogs survived.

The fire destroyed the home where Neff had lived his entire life, along with decades of family memories.

The family says Neff had no homeowner's insurance and is now seeking help with housing and basic necessities.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to assist with recovery expenses.

TONY MCCOMBIE REELECTED ILLINOIS HOUSE MINORITY LEADER

Turning to state politics, Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna will continue leading Illinois House Republicans.

McCombie defeated a leadership challenge from Representative Regan Deering of Decatur by a vote of 20 to 13, with one member voting present.

She'll serve a third two-year term leading House Republicans, who are expected to hold just 34 seats compared with 84 for Democrats when the new General Assembly convenes in January.

McCombie says the vote demonstrates a desire for greater unity within the Republican caucus and pledged to work with Deering to bring members together.

Senate Republicans also reelected John Curran of Downers Grove as their minority leader.

STEPHENSON COUNTY INDOOR FARMERS MARKET RETURNS SATURDAY

With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday shopping season is getting underway. And if you'd rather support local farmers and artisans than fight the crowds at big-box stores, there's an opportunity this weekend in Freeport.

The Stephenson County Farmers Market continues its winter season this Saturday, Nov. 28, offering residents a chance to shop locally for the holidays.

The indoor market takes place at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau building, located at 210 West Spring Street in Freeport.

Shoppers can browse locally grown produce, fresh baked goods, eggs, homemade foods, handcrafted gifts and other products from area vendors.

Free coffee and a gathering space will also be available.

The market runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Indoor markets are scheduled for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through April, with no market Dec. 26th.

HIGHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE PREPARES FOR ANNUAL MADRIGAL DINNER

Shopping locally isn't the only way to get into the holiday spirit. Highland Community College is preparing to bring back a festive tradition combining music, food, and a little Renaissance flair.

The college's Fine Arts Department will present its annual Madrigal Dinner Dec. 11-12 at Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant.

The event combines an evening of dining and musical entertainment, transporting guests back to the Renaissance era with traditional madrigal performances and festive holiday music.

Organizers say the event offers audiences a chance to experience the sights and sounds of a centuries-old Christmas celebration.

Seating begins at 6:30 both evenings.

Tickets are currently on sale, but reservations must be made by Dec. 2nd.

Additional information and ticket details are available through Highland Community College's Fine Arts Department.

LINDO THEATRE WRAPS UP SELECT PIX SERIES WITH CLASSIC SPY THRILLER

From Renaissance music to classic Hollywood, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the arts this season. And the Lindo Theatre is preparing to close out its Select Pix series with a suspenseful favorite from the 1970s.

The final screening will feature the 1975 film Three Days of the Condor, starring Robert Redford, Faye Dunaway, Cliff Robertson and Max von Sydow.

Directed by Sydney Pollack, the movie follows a low-level CIA researcher who discovers he's been targeted for assassination and must outsmart his pursuers to survive.

The film is widely regarded as one of the defining political conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s.

Two screenings are scheduled for Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Lindo Theatre in Freeport.

FREEPOD PRESENTS CHRISTMAS VACATION AT THE LINDO THEATRE

And FREEPOD itself is presenting another classic at the Lindo, to benefit local food pantries.

If your holidays involve tangled lights and unexpected guests, FREEPOD has a movie for you.

The FREEPOD Board is presenting a special holiday screening of the 1989 comedy National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, starring Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, a father determined to give his family the perfect Christmas, no matter how spectacularly everything goes wrong.

The movie will be shown Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. at the Classic Cinemas Lindo Theatre in downtown Freeport.

Alan Wenzel will host a discussion after each screening about the film's history and production.

Admission is a free-will donation of nonperishable food or cash for Freeport-area food pantries.

For full disclosure, the FREEPOD Board is presenting this event, not simply reporting on it.

So join us for some laughs, a little holiday chaos, and a chance to help keep local food pantry shelves stocked this winter!

IN CLOSING

That brings us to the end of another FREEPOD. Find written versions of today's stories and more local coverage at freepod.org.

New episodes arrive Thursdays at noon, and you can listen anytime on your favorite podcast platform.

We want to thank our dedicated community liaisons and reporters, our partners at WNIJ in DeKalb, and the Media Studies Department at Highland Community College for helping bring this program to you each week.

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We'll return next Thursday at noon with the latest stories from Jo Daviess, Carroll, Ogle, and Stephenson counties.

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