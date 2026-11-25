At the corner of Third and Locust Streets in the heart of DeKalb’s downtown, is a three-story Spanish Revival building with masonry walls and a tiled terracotta roof.

The nearly 100-year-old property at 148 N. Third St. was last known as the William R. Monat Building and previously housed Northern Illinois University’s (NIU) Center for Governmental Studies.

This May, the City of DeKalb purchased the vacant property for $1.00 with the intent to demolish the structure and construct a parking lot in its place.

Various trees lining the building’s entrance have since been cut down and the DeKalb Fire Department has used the property for tactical training exercises.

Earlier this month, the city announced it had formalized a contract for demolition with Northern Illinois Service Co., which had presented the city with the lowest bid.

The contract allocates $294,548 in preliminary funds to raze the site. An additional $25,000 has also been set aside for unforeseen developments during demolition.

The entire project, including paving and resurfacing, is expected to cost $1.07 million.

According to civic officials, demolition could begin as soon as the first week in December.

With the building set to be razed in the coming days, WNIJ is stepping back in time to reflect on the history of 148 N. Third St. and detail how this change is being received by the DeKalb community.

The History

The current building on the southeast corner of the intersection is not the first to have inhabited the site.

Prior to 1881, the land was principally occupied by a large livery stable that functioned as a rental and storage facility for horses and buggies.

In 1881, New York native Orlando Carter acquired the property and constructed a two-story family home on the corner with his wife Huldah H. Carter.

Floyd R. Ritzman / The DeKalb County History Center The Carter House as it appeared in 1897.

As Orlando managed the livery business, Huldah helped charter a local chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU), which promoted abstinence from alcohol and advocated for prohibition laws.

According to her 1915 obituary, she was the last of the chapter’s founding members at the time of her death. Huldah was also active in the women’s suffrage movement.

J.F. Glidden Homestead Huldah H. Carter

In 1963, her daughter Mabel Glidden (née Carter) recalled a time when WCTU founder and reform activist Frances Willard spoke in DeKalb.

“[Willard] was entertained very beautifully in our home,” said Glidden. “As were many other prominent people who came to our town.”

In 1926, Elgin hotelier Milton E. Rice began clearing the site for the development of a brand-new luxury hotel.

According to an issue of the Sycamore True Republican, the old Carter house was purchased by a man from Rochelle and its materials moved to the city.

At the time, Rice was also the proprietor of the Nachusa Tavern in Dixon, the Lincoln Tavern in Sterling, the Senate Hotel in Freeport and the Fox Hotel in Elgin.

Opened in 1927 as the Rice Motor Hotel, or simply The Rice, the modern yellow-brick building was lauded as a beautiful addition to DeKalb’s downtown by both residents and the press.

During the inaugural opening, Rice stated that he “could not have selected a better site in this city.”

1 of 4 — Scan_688_PC93_035_No Date.jpg The Rice Motor Hotel shortly after in opened in May 1927. The DeKalb County History Center 2 of 4 — Scan_692_PC30_62_1939.jpg Looking east on Locust St., 1939. The DeKalb County History Center 3 of 4 — Screenshot (14).png The lobby of the Rice Hotel as it appeared in 1940. W. W. Embree / The Northern Illinois University Archives 4 of 4 — Scan_691.jpg An envelop from the hotel housed at the DeKalb County History Center. The DeKalb County History Center

The Rice Hotel was first managed by Roy Rice, Milton’s son. In 1928, the hotel’s lease was sold to J.L. Norton of Streator for a period of 12 years.

The DeKalb County History Center

On Apr. 1, 1936, Northern Illinois State Teachers College (now NIU) welcomed famed American aviator Amelia Earhart to speak at the university’s auditorium.

At the time, Earhart was known the world over for numerous historic firsts and aviation records, including her multiple transatlantic crossings.

Earhart stayed the night as a guest of the Rice Hotel before leaving the following morning for Jacksonville.

She was briefly delayed in LaSalle on account of a flat tire.

Earhart was not the only prominent guest to have stayed at the Rice Hotel during its tenure as a roadside inn.

A 2018 architectural survey suggests that former U.S. President Ronald Reagan was also a guest.

In November 1959, former U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt stayed at The Rice ahead of a lecture she gave at NIU's University Auditorium.

Northern Illinois University Digital Library A clipping from the Nov. 13, 1959, issue of The Northern Star that documents Eleanor Roosevelt's visit.

Roosevelt penned two newspaper columns on her time in DeKalb, which can be found here and here.

In July 1961, the nascent U.S. Peace Corps sought out founding NIU Department of History head Dr. J. Norman Parmer due to his preeminent knowledge of Malaya (now Malaysia).

The Peace Corps wanted Parmer to serve as the first Peace Corps Director in Kuala Lumpur, a role which he accepted and fulfilled from 1961 to 1963.

The initial wish of the Peace Corps was to have Parmer train the first batch of volunteers at Cornell University, but Parmer was unable and disinterested in taking leave from NIU.

Consequentially, NIU hosted one of the earliest and largest Peace Corps training programs for volunteers headed to Malaya under Parmer's guidance.

During the 1950s and 1960s, NIU's enrollment was rising dramatically and dorm room accommodations for volunteers were not an option.

With a lack of on-campus housing, the decision was made to house the volunteers downtown at the Rice Hotel.

Parmer later reflected that the volunteers "thought that the name of the hotel was appropriate as they were going to Asia."

The hotel also served Malaysian food to volunteers for the duration of their training.

Northern Illinois University Archives Dr. J. Norman Parmer (far left) depicted here at the Rice Hotel's receiving desk circa 1961-1963.

By the late 1970s, the half-century-old hotel was deteriorating and was subsequently shuttered after failing to meet health and safety standards.

In the early 1980s, Tom Rosenow, a local developer and former NIU football player, purchased and remodeled the building for use as commercial office space.

Rosenow's restoration outfitted the building with a new roof and windows, updated bathrooms, repaired old mortar, and added brass finishings and marble floors. A three-story annex was also added to the existing building.

The building's historic lobby retained much of its original decor and ornamentation, which is still evident to this day.

This includes the hotel's original receiving desk with a calligraphic mosaic "R," wrought iron banisters, plaster archways, brick fireplace and mantel with a sunken relief of a masted ship, and a series of crested wall fittings.

Northern Illinois University Archives NIU's eight president, Bill Monat, depicted here in 1978.

Harvey Smith, the former director of NIU's Social Science Research Institute, told the Northern Star in 2002 that "[t]he only bad thing is that Rosenow took down the Rice Hotel sign and no one knows what happened to it."

NIU leased and occupied the building starting in August 1982 before officially purchasing it in 1993.

The building was dubbed the Social Science Research Institute, before receiving a name change in December 2004 to honor NIU's eighth president, William R. Monat.

Monat, who was surprised by the decision, told the Northern Star "I am very pleased with the action of the Board of Trustees."

The William R. Monat Building last served as the university's Center for Governmental Studies prior to its sale in May 2026.

A City of DeKalb Downtown Architectural and Historical Survey from 2018 lists the building as being in "excellent condition" and "good integrity."

The Upcoming Demolition

The City of DeKalb unanimously decided to demolish the former Monat Building in a 7 to 0 vote.

According to DeKalb's City Manager Bill Nicklas, the redevelopment of the site has two intended purposes.

"One was to bring some new parking to the downtown," said Nicklas. "But that's not only what we wanted to do. The intention here is to open up the possibility of the sale and redevelopment of a city-owned lot, which is right at the northwest corner of East Lincoln Highway and Route 23."

Nicklas says this lot, on the east side of the McCabe's Event Venue, has struggled to be redeveloped due to a lack of available parking nearby.

"Having in a very proximate area a parking space," said Nicklas. "That would provide about 56 to 60 individual spaces would be just right for opening up that spot, whether it's a couple story building, or whether it's entertainment oriented, or hospitality oriented, or maybe just business."

City of DeKalb A conceptual layout of the parking lot as proposed by the City of DeKalb.

Nicklas further explained that the Monat Building's segmented layout, stemming from its hotel beginnings, is unlikely to attract tenants.

Further concerns, such as a lack of central air conditioning and water sprinklers, its inaccessibility to persons with disabilities, and the presence of asbestos were also cited.

Nicklas said he had not heard much in the way of community reaction to the development.

"The only thing I've heard from local residents and persons who know something about this history of the building," said Nicklas, "is how they wanted to get in there. If I wouldn't mind giving them a tour so they could take some things off the walls."

"There was nothing there," he added, "that wasn't either contaminated with asbestos or just could not be cut away from the wall. There's nothing more to take. It's closed now."

Having lodged at the Rice Hotel when he first came to DeKalb in 1970, Nicklas says he hopes the DeKalb community continues to share stories of the building and its history.

Jan Gerenstein of DeKalb was an employee of NIU for 30-years, 10 of which she spent working at the Monat Building.

She reached out WNIJ after exchanging multiple emails with Bill Nicklas back in June.

"I said that I was really disappointed," said Gerenstein. "That they were going to tear it down and build a parking lot. You know the Joni Mitchell song 'paved paradise and put up a parking lot.' That's exactly what came to mind."

Gerenstein says she got in contact with a cousin of hers to express her frustration over the building's anticipated demolition.

According to Gerenstein, he's an architect in Key West who has performed a number of historic renovations.

"He was like, all of those things are easy to overcome," she said. "Every old building has issues. If you really want to, you can address those things. He said it doesn't seem like there's the will to want to do that in your city."

Gerenstein says she has no intention to visit DeKalb's downtown anymore once the building is demolished.

"I do not want to see that gaping hole when the building's torn down," she said. "it just breaks my heart."

"It has a history in this town," added Gerenstein. "To me, it's a very significant building for so many reasons. And I think it's ironic that the City of DeKalb is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the country and yet we're going to demolish this piece of history from our own town and just say it doesn't matter."

On social media platforms like Facebook, reception to the scheduled demolition by the DeKalb community remains mixed.

The former Illinois Association of School Business Officials (IASBO) Building on NIU's campus has since been renamed the William R. Monat Building ahead of its predecessor's dismantling.

