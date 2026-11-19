Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Kathryn Lazzara.

Lazzara has been writing poetry since she was a teenager. She was a member of the Elburn Writers Group and is now a member of the Aurora Poetry and Prose Group. She uses a symbol as the title for this poem.

;

For sooth, it sits there poised and winking,

Beneath my right small finger, teasing,

I can’t resist(;) its lure progressing(;)

Until my mind starts in(;) obsessing.

Somehow it calls me(;) I can’t hold back(;)

Oh dear(;) what discipline I lack!

So, with my English text in hand,

I read the wisdom of our land,

That I might stop all this misusing,

Leave behind my own abusing,

Of poor, mistreated punctuations,

In all their hapless obfuscations.

Conventions of the English language,

Torture me with expectations,

But, laws of grammar notwithstanding,

Still, my hope springs everlasting,

That soon, my independent clauses

All shall have the proper pauses.



;)