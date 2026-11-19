A military explosion in Iowa planned for Friday at noon could send clouds of lead into western Illinois. The Iowa Army Munitions plant south of the Quad Cities plans to detonate degraded lead azide because it is an unstable explosive that can’t be moved. The explosion is expected to create a plume of toxic lead that could drift into Illinois, depending on weather patterns: At this point, Mercer County is the only Illinois area expected to be affected.

The Army will detonate the lead azide under a concrete and earthen barrier and hose it down before and after with water to minimize the escape of contaminated dust. Maps and other information will be updated at this military website before and after the detonation.

The Army is advising people in areas of Middletown, Iowa, where the detonation will occur, to stay indoors or evacuate until they are given the all-clear. Illinois health officials say the same could apply here and want the military to share all testing information. Lead is toxic to humans and animals.

The Illinois EPA has the following tips for people affected by the plume of contamination:

