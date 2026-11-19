A military detonation in Iowa Friday could send a plume of lead contamination into Illinois
A military explosion in Iowa planned for Friday at noon could send clouds of lead into western Illinois. The Iowa Army Munitions plant south of the Quad Cities plans to detonate degraded lead azide because it is an unstable explosive that can’t be moved. The explosion is expected to create a plume of toxic lead that could drift into Illinois, depending on weather patterns: At this point, Mercer County is the only Illinois area expected to be affected.
The Army will detonate the lead azide under a concrete and earthen barrier and hose it down before and after with water to minimize the escape of contaminated dust. Maps and other information will be updated at this military website before and after the detonation.
The Army is advising people in areas of Middletown, Iowa, where the detonation will occur, to stay indoors or evacuate until they are given the all-clear. Illinois health officials say the same could apply here and want the military to share all testing information. Lead is toxic to humans and animals.
The Illinois EPA has the following tips for people affected by the plume of contamination:
- Stay indoors and keep windows closed for 24 to 48 hours after the detonation.
- It’s okay to run the furnace at home. Most residential furnaces recirculate air already inside your home. If you have an HVAC system that actively draws in outside air, like a school or commercial building, then you may want to temporarily close the intake and switch to recirculate.
- Use a portable air cleaner to supplement your furnace filter.
- Monitor local news coverage for updates on the location of the plume. The Army will post updates on its website: https://www.army.mil/asc#org-iowa-army-ammunition-plant.
- Wash outdoor surfaces when you see visible dust using soap and water.
- If you need to drive through an area impacted by dust, set your car’s AC/Heater to recirculate. Afterward, you can take your car to the car wash and replace the cabin filter, if needed. A high efficiency cabin filter will capture fine particulate matter.
- Visit your doctor if you have health concerns.
- Lead is a toxic metal that is harmful if inhaled or swallowed and can pose serious health risks. There is no safe level of lead that has been identified, and it is especially dangerous to children six years of age and younger. If you are concerned that you or your child have been exposed to lead, please contact your doctor about having a blood lead test.
- Remember to wash your hands before eating and drinking and take your shoes off at the entrance of homes to minimize tracking.