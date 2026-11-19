Northern Illinois University recently hosted a workshop to explore corridos, a popular genre of Mexican music known for its storytelling.

The workshop took place at the annual Treinta y Tres conference on Nov. 12 at NIU's Latino Resource Center. It was split into two parts. In the first half, participants were able to hear examples of traditional corridos and how they were written.

An example of one that was played is "Adelita" by Trio González.

Now, what exactly are corridos?

Sonja Thrush is an adjunct professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies at the College of Lake County. She's been teaching a class on the Mexican Revolution for several years and was able to give some context.

"Corridos are narrative ballads," she said, "that predate the Mexican Revolution, and they were used during the Mexican Revolution to spread news from the battlefield, to tell love stories, to make fun of opponents, or to revere other revolutionary leaders. Today we still have corridos. They've evolved and take different forms."

Thrush led the workshop alongside Sandra Aguilera, a language lab specialist at the College of Lake County. Aguilera has also taught a class on corridos and "paisajes sonoros," or soundscapes, teaching students how different sounds and acoustics are perceived in an environment.

Thrush says their teaching experiences brought them to the conference in DeKalb.

"That would be a really great fit for a presentation with Sandra," she said, "because of her experience teaching paisajes sonoros and mine teaching about corridos in the Mexican Revolution. So, we put together a proposal, and here we are."

This year's conference was titled, "Rhythms of Resistance: Music, Performance, and Cultural Expression," which Thrush said drew them in.

"Well, we saw the theme of this this year's Treinta y Tres workshop," she said, "I was looking for events in the area that appealed to me, and as, as someone who's fascinated with Latin American culture, this really spoke to me."

In the second half of the workshop, participants also were able to take part in an interactive session where they wrote their own corrido on their topic of choice.

Christina Abreu, the director of the Center for Latino and Latin American Studies and Associate Professor of History at NIU, was among the participants.

"I wrote a corrido about the academic diversity, academic interdisciplinary centers here at NIU," she said, "and the solidarity that we have with one another about our programs and the work that we do for NIU students."

Similar to poems, corridos follow a structure of stanzas and rhyme pattern, all while sending a message within them. Abreu said it was a unique experience.

"To think about rhyming patterns, about word choice, about the poetics of it all, I think it was really fun," she said. "Something you don't often get a chance to do but also allowed us to, like, learn about one another and our communities and our stories."

She also highlighted what she learned through the interactive workshop.

"It was really fascinating to learn about the history of the Mexican Revolution," she said, "and, in particular, the role of women in the Mexican Revolution through their portrayals in corridos. I thought it was really a new perspective and really interesting."

Corridos further spread by word of mouth and gained popularity through the invention of radio.

Today, they've evolved and mixed with other music genres, narrating social issues within Mexican and Mexican-American communities, maintaining those deep roots within the culture.

You can listen to modern renditions of corridos on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts when they hosted Los Tigres del Norte as part of their Latin Music Month.