Shaw Media's Payton Felix breaks down the continuing homicide trial of former Carroll County sheriff's deputy and Dixon High School updating its outdoor athletics facilities

Jason Cregier: Joining us today to discuss some recent news out of the Sauk Valley area is Shaw Local reporter Payton Felix.

Payton, thanks for joining us.

Payton Felix: Thank you for having me.

(JC): Let’s begin with the court case surrounding a former Carroll County sheriff’s deputy whose being charged with reckless homicide in the 2024 death of a Mount Carroll teen.

Where does that stand now, Payton?

(PF): The case is for former Carroll County sheriff’s deputy Matthew Herpstreith. He’s charged with three felonies: reckless homicide, reckless conduct, and obstructing justice in the death of 18-year-old Jackson Kradle of Mount Carroll.

Herpstreith pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors allege Herpstreith was drinking and driving in July of 2024 and hit Kradle and tried to destroy evidence of that accident and said that he already found Kradle deceased.

The prosecutors filed a motion for a former Carroll County dispatcher, Amy Hubble, who they say was in the car with Herpstreith when the incident happened, to have the judge grant her immunity for her testimony. What that means is that anything Hubble says during her testimony of this trial could not lead to her being prosecuted based on that testimony. Hubble could still be charged, but not with anything from her testimony on this trial. During her testimony she could still face perjury charges if she lies about anything that happened.

The judge has granted immunity for her testimony during this trial, which is set to begin on Nov. 9 with jury selection.

(JC): Let’s discuss some education news now. The Dixon School Board said it will move up a project to upgrade the high school’s track and field to save money.

How is that possible?

(PF): The big thing with that is construction costs. We hear all the time about rising gas prices, groceries, and this includes rising costs in construction.

They had a three-year plan mapped out with a fundraising aspect tied in as well. They decided to move the plan up to start as early as this month, although that has yet to be decided.

They expect the project to be ready in the fall of 2027, and it will center on replacing the grass field with turf and a resurfacing of the track. Safety issues are the reason behind the decision to switch from grass to artificial turf, and the track is old and has multiple cracks.

The grass damages easily and requires constant maintenance.

(JC): That is Payton Felix of Shaw Media, she reports on news around the Sauk Valley.

Payton, thanks for joining us.