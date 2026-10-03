© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey meets with supporters during DeKalb visit

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published October 3, 2026 at 5:48 PM CDT
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made the trek to Wehrli Custom Fabrication Inc. in DeKalb.

The diesel truck shop and custom metal fabrication company hosted Bailey at their biannual WCFab open house for families and automotive enthusiasts.

The Bailey campaign said his stop in DeKalb was facilitated by a friendship he had forged with the truck shop’s owners early on in his campaign.

At Saturday’s event, Bailey greeted campaign supporters from the northern Illinois region and fielded questions from the press about his most recent stop.

According to Bailey, the cost of living is the chief concern being expressed by Illinois voters ahead of next month’s gubernatorial rematch with incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Bailey, from downstate Xenia, previously challenged Pritzker for the governorship in 2022, but lost the race with 42% of the final vote.

“People are just fed up,” said Bailey. “Just the frustration of living in Illinois and hope of what my administration would offer. That’s what we’re sensing a lot, even as we’ve walked in here today.”

Bailey garnered statewide notoriety in 2020 as an outspoken critic of statewide mask mandates and other COVID-19 pandemic response initiatives enacted by the Pritzker administration.

As longstanding political adversaries, the Pritzker campaign maintains that Bailey is too conservative for the future of Illinois.

During his gubernatorial campaign in 2022, Bailey received a “complete and total endorsement” from President Donald Trump.

Sycamore resident Gary Freeman says he learned Bailey was coming to DeKalb over Facebook. According to Freeman, something in Illinois needs to change and he thinks electing Bailey is a promising start.

“We can’t keep going like we are,” said Freeman. “It’s not a good path.”

Freeman says he believes Bailey is more in touch with the “common person” and that taxes are something he’s very concerned about as November approaches.

As for the election itself, Bailey says he has a “peaceful confidence” about his chance of becoming Illinois’ next governor.
Tags
WNIJ News Elections
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger