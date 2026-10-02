Poetically Yours - A new season

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Rosie Klepper.

Klepper is a writer and editor. Her work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, Iowa City Magazine, University of Iowa’s Alumni Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, Creative Wisconsin Magazine and Moss Piglet Literary Journal.

A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor. Rosie is addicted to doggerel, and her hero is Ogden Nash.

A persistent knitter, she is in the midst of many half-finished projects. Her beagle, Coco, is not amused.

Klepper’s work has been featured in the Chicago Tribute, Chicago Suntimes, and many magazines.

She studied music at Elmhurst University and has a M.A. in French literature from the University of Iowa.

Klepper is also a violinist with the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra.

Klepper can be found on WNIJ’s Perspectives.

Here’s her debut Poetically Yours contribution “Come fall, come.”

The leaves are starting to fall:

Green, yellow, fire red.

Summer persists.

It insists on warm, hot days.

Cooler, crisp nights.

Blankets pulled tight.

Days grow shorter.

The crow warns us: Caw, caw, caw.

Summer must go.

Come fall, come.

Soon summer will cease.

The geese will go south.

Moons loom larger. Dappled ecru, or white. Beautiful sight.

Come fall, come.