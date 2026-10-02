Poetically Yours - A new season
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Rosie Klepper.
Klepper is a writer and editor. Her work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, Iowa City Magazine, University of Iowa’s Alumni Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, Creative Wisconsin Magazine and Moss Piglet Literary Journal.
A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor. Rosie is addicted to doggerel, and her hero is Ogden Nash.
A persistent knitter, she is in the midst of many half-finished projects. Her beagle, Coco, is not amused.
Klepper’s work has been featured in the Chicago Tribute, Chicago Suntimes, and many magazines.
She studied music at Elmhurst University and has a M.A. in French literature from the University of Iowa.
Klepper is also a violinist with the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra.
Klepper can be found on WNIJ’s Perspectives.
Here’s her debut Poetically Yours contribution “Come fall, come.”
The leaves are starting to fall:
Green, yellow, fire red.
Summer persists.
It insists on warm, hot days.
Cooler, crisp nights.
Blankets pulled tight.
Days grow shorter.
The crow warns us: Caw, caw, caw.
Summer must go.
Come fall, come.
Soon summer will cease.
The geese will go south.
Moons loom larger. Dappled ecru, or white. Beautiful sight.
Come fall, come.