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Poetically Yours - A new season

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:33 AM CDT
Rosie Klepper

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Rosie Klepper.

Klepper is a writer and editor. Her work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, Iowa City Magazine, University of Iowa’s Alumni Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, Creative Wisconsin Magazine and Moss Piglet Literary Journal.

A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor. Rosie is addicted to doggerel, and her hero is Ogden Nash.

A persistent knitter, she is in the midst of many half-finished projects. Her beagle, Coco, is not amused.

Klepper’s work has been featured in the Chicago Tribute, Chicago Suntimes, and many magazines.

She studied music at Elmhurst University and has a M.A. in French literature from the University of Iowa.

Klepper is also a violinist with the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra.

Klepper can be found on WNIJ’s Perspectives.

Here’s her debut Poetically Yours contribution “Come fall, come.”

The leaves are starting to fall:
Green, yellow, fire red.

Summer persists.
It insists on warm, hot days.

Cooler, crisp nights. 
Blankets pulled tight.

Days grow shorter.
The crow warns us: Caw, caw, caw.
Summer must go.

Come fall, come.

Soon summer will cease.
The geese will go south.

Moons loom larger. Dappled ecru, or white. Beautiful sight.
Come fall, come.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose