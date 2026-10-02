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Thefts of electric bikes and scooters jump in NIU's latest crime stats

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published October 2, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT
Suzanne Tennant, NIU
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https://www.niu.edu/parking/alternative-transportation/bikes-scooters.shtml

Northern Illinois University’s annual Security and Fire Safety Report for this year shows the university experienced a substantive uptick in motor vehicle thefts.

According to the report, the increase is attributed to the widespread theft of personal electric bicycles and scooters.

There were 43 motor vehicle thefts reported in 2025, compared to nine from the previous year.

NIU’s Chief of Police Jason John says the theft of other motor vehicles, like cars or motorcycles, isn’t contributing to the same degree.

"An increase in thefts of e-bikes and e-scooters," John told WNIJ, "reflects trends being seen on many college campuses and communities across the country. These are predominately thefts of e-vehicles."

The university has launched safety and awareness campaigns that advise students to use high-quality locks and park their bikes in appropriate locations.

NIU also has a webpage dedicated to bicycle and scooter security.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger