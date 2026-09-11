Poetically Yours - Remembering 9/11

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Kathryn Lazzara.

Lazzara has been writing poetry since she was a teenager. She was a member of the Elburn Writers Group and is now a member of the Aurora Poetry and Prose Group. Here's her poem "The Ballad of Two Towers."

Some years ago two towers stood,

Gleaming in the sun.

Tall and mighty; glass and steel

Where businesses were run.

T'was just another summer day

A Tuesday as it were.

People were rushing to and fro,

The sky was deep azure.

The day began as any would,

With people all around.

Hustle, bustle, big city noise,

Until that horrid sound.

The plane, it flew in arrow straight,

Into the Tower One,

It was as if they meant to be,

As though it were for fun.

People standing on the ground,

Stopped and stood and stared.

As smoke spewed forth from the wound,

And fire leaped and flared.

Then, just as things were sinking in,

Horror continued on.

A second plane, a second sound,

And Tower Two was done.

Black smoke now replaced the blue,

Of that summer sky,

Now people screamed and people ran,

As fire trucks drew nigh.

Sirens blaring, red lights flashing,

They answered all their calls.

And rushed straight in the burning site,

To rescue one and all.

But as they did, a screeching sound,

Caused everyone to pause.

And all at once two towers fell,

To close them death's jaws.

That day we lost the best os us,

When both the towers fell.

But something else was lost that day,

That not with words can tell.

It's gone now all these many years,

Since that fateful day.

When all the world had stood beside,

All all could do but pray.

For now the dust is gone away,

The place, now hallowed ground.

We mourn the loss of innocents and,

Revere new heroes found.