Statewide: Witnessing the blitz
It has been a year since Operation Midway Blitz launched in Chicago. The Trump Administration's stepped-up immigration enforcement campaign resulted in arrests, protests and violence. Through it all, reporters were on the scene to document what was happening.
On this episode, we hear a documentary "Witness to the Blitz" featuring four WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times journalists who had a ground-level view of the action.
Also:
*New research on ICE operations show the cost to local economies. We have a report.
* Kristen Schorsch details how Operation Midway Blitz didn't affect just immigrants, It also took a toll on people helping them.
* Peter Medlin speaks with the Illinois Federation of Teachers' Kurt Hilgendorf about the union's proposal for giving the millions the state will receive in a Meta settlement to schools.
* This Week in Illinois History remembers thee Battle of Nauvoo.
* We have details on a search for the burial site of the first Black man to cast a ballot in Illinois.