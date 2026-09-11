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Statewide: Witnessing the blitz

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 11, 2026 at 9:29 AM CDT
Former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino signals to immigration agents as he leaves the Chicago’s Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Oct. 28, 2025.
(Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew Adams)
Former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino signals to immigration agents as he leaves the Chicago’s Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Oct. 28, 2025.

It has been a year since Operation Midway Blitz launched in Chicago. The Trump Administration's stepped-up immigration enforcement campaign resulted in arrests, protests and violence. Through it all, reporters were on the scene to document what was happening.

On this episode, we hear a documentary "Witness to the Blitz" featuring four WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times journalists who had a ground-level view of the action.

Also:

*New research on ICE operations show the cost to local economies. We have a report.

* Kristen Schorsch details how Operation Midway Blitz didn't affect just immigrants, It also took a toll on people helping them.

* Peter Medlin speaks with the Illinois Federation of Teachers' Kurt Hilgendorf about the union's proposal for giving the millions the state will receive in a Meta settlement to schools.

“The Battle of Nauvoo” by C.C.A. Christensen (1831-1912), c.1878, Brigham Young University Museum of Art
“The Battle of Nauvoo” by C.C.A. Christensen (1831-1912), c.1878, Brigham Young University Museum of Art

* This Week in Illinois History remembers thee Battle of Nauvoo.

* We have details on a search for the burial site of the first Black man to cast a ballot in Illinois.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
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