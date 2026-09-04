Meet the first-year Rockford teacher we'll interview every month this school year | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, if you’ve been listening for a while, you may know our podcast is also a monthly radio show on WNIJ. The radio show includes exclusive segments you typically don't hear on the podcast.

One of my favorite segments is “classroom correspondent.” It’s where we interview the same teacher every month to follow a school year in their life.

It’s the start of the school year now, so we thought we would introduce you to our teacher correspondent here, so you can get to know them and keep following their journey every month on the Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show.

For the 2026-27 school year, our correspondent is Kelcey Dodd! She’s a kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary School in Rockford. Kelcey is in her first-year as a teacher, so we’re going to be checking in on her as she figures things out.

She’s also from Rockford, and we talk about how coming back to teach in her home district makes the whole experience all the more meaningful.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Kelcey Dodd

Stories in this episode:

How data center projects impact Illinois schools

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

