A Chicago teacher talks about the hidden cost, literally, of teaching | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, picture Chicago in the dead of winter. It’s a cold morning, still dark as students walk the icy sidewalks to school. On the far south side of the city, Anne Shippy watches her middle school students walk in without hats and without gloves. They often don’t have school supplies either like pencils, notebooks, or folders. And the classroom needs books.

It used to be that if you wanted to do a fun project or something extra, teachers would have to pay for it out of their own pocket. But now, teachers like Shippy have to pay for the basics too.

But it's not just school supplies. They need a hat and gloves. They could really use a snack too.

So Anne has had to get creative to meet her students’ needs — and enlist the support of anonymous donors from DonorsChoose.

Today on the show, it's my conversation with Anne Shippy! She’s an eighth grade history teacher at Dawes Elementary in Chicago.

We talk about trying to secure funding for classroom basics; how she stays passionate after nearly 30 years in the classroom; making history class matter — especially when her students are living through unprecedented times; how technology is changing education, and why she became a teacher in the first place.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Anne Shippy

Stories in this episode:

Court rules Illinois undocumented students ineligible for in-state tuition and state financial aid

The new Workforce Pell Grant program started July 1, but it'll be months before Illinois students can take advantage

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!