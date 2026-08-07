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Poetically Yours - A small space can mean so much

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM CDT
Provided by Paula Coulahan.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Paula Coulahan.

Coulahan is a retired Language Arts teacher who tutors in the Rockford Public Schools where she taught for twenty years. She has a B.A. in journalism from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in teaching from Aurora University.

She said she’s found the happiest teaching position of her career in retirement at Welsh Elementary School where she teaches small groups and is the advisor and mentor for The Bulldog Beat, an eight-page tabloid newspaper that is created by fourth and fifth grade students. 

Paula has been married to Mike Coulahan, a retired principal and local musician, for 38 years. They have two sons who are business owners and accomplished musicians.

Here’s her poem “The Prayer Grotto.”

I went on a pilgrimage to see
The Fighting Irish football stadium
Because I love football
A stranger opened the door

To the basilica, breathtaking and golden
He showed me to the prayer grotto
Cool and quiet, humble and strong
Fragrant with scattered rose petals

Mystery filled the air
Like incense and cinnamon
Fill the air at
Easter and Christmas

For you, I lit a candle
I kneeled down and 
Prayed
That you would be safe forever

I prayed that
Mary
Would watch over you
Always

Then, I didn’t know
The whole story
As 500 candles flickered before me
In the whisper silence

In this place that I felt 
Inexplicably
Overwhelmingly
Close to you

And I came home 
Returning to the Church
After twenty years of absence and 
Grudges

Because they once fired 
The gay choir director
And I am not always 
On the same page as
Them

Belief is inherently variegated
Our blue moon chance 
To be the difference invites retreat
But begs us to hold our ground for 
Change

I was raised in a church 
With “open hearts, open minds, open doors”
Though nothing is perfect
So, now, I forgave

I asked to be 
Forgiven
In my thoughts and in my
Words

Because we all need 
Forgiveness
For different reasons

We all need comfort 
In a place where our burdens
Can be taken from us

And washed away
Like the rain washes dust 
From the grotto, mixing with rose petals
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose