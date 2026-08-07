Poetically Yours - A small space can mean so much

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Paula Coulahan.

Coulahan is a retired Language Arts teacher who tutors in the Rockford Public Schools where she taught for twenty years. She has a B.A. in journalism from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in teaching from Aurora University.

She said she’s found the happiest teaching position of her career in retirement at Welsh Elementary School where she teaches small groups and is the advisor and mentor for The Bulldog Beat, an eight-page tabloid newspaper that is created by fourth and fifth grade students.

Paula has been married to Mike Coulahan, a retired principal and local musician, for 38 years. They have two sons who are business owners and accomplished musicians.

Here’s her poem “The Prayer Grotto.”

I went on a pilgrimage to see

The Fighting Irish football stadium

Because I love football

A stranger opened the door

To the basilica, breathtaking and golden

He showed me to the prayer grotto

Cool and quiet, humble and strong

Fragrant with scattered rose petals

Mystery filled the air

Like incense and cinnamon

Fill the air at

Easter and Christmas

For you, I lit a candle

I kneeled down and

Prayed

That you would be safe forever

I prayed that

Mary

Would watch over you

Always

Then, I didn’t know

The whole story

As 500 candles flickered before me

In the whisper silence

In this place that I felt

Inexplicably

Overwhelmingly

Close to you

And I came home

Returning to the Church

After twenty years of absence and

Grudges

Because they once fired

The gay choir director

And I am not always

On the same page as

Them

Belief is inherently variegated

Our blue moon chance

To be the difference invites retreat

But begs us to hold our ground for

Change

I was raised in a church

With “open hearts, open minds, open doors”

Though nothing is perfect

So, now, I forgave

I asked to be

Forgiven

In my thoughts and in my

Words

Because we all need

Forgiveness

For different reasons

We all need comfort

In a place where our burdens

Can be taken from us

And washed away

Like the rain washes dust

From the grotto, mixing with rose petals