Some Janesville empty storefronts will serve as art canvases for the next few weeks

An initiative that highlights empty spaces in downtown Janesville is giving emerging artists a way to showcase their works.

Bekki Kennedy is a volunteer with the Windows of Possibility: A Storefront Initiative. This project kicked off last month. Kennedy said they are trying to revitalize the downtown area.

“We've had some great growth," she said, "but there's still some empty storefronts. And when you walk by, it can be deterrent."

The goal is to attract local businesses to fill the empty stores. The art will include leasing details and more information about the space.

“One of the biggest things is art development," she said, "and then also a way to really engage... and expose younger adults to being a part of the community, but also to making an impact.”

Kennedy said most of the artists who created displays are younger and just starting out.

Some participating artists are Abigail Grable, Ky McCombe Lilli Rick.

Many of the displays are located in the City’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA.

“DORA allows people to go into restaurants and business and bars and be able to grab a drink to go and walk around,” she said, “like a real gallery night where you're having a sip of wine, going and seeing art.”

There will also be an online auction. Half of the proceeds will go to the artists while the other half will fund next year’s project.

Gallery Night takes place on Aug. 15. Most of the art will remain up through Art Infusion, which takes place Sept. 4-6.