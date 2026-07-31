Poetically Yours - All is fair

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rockford’s Welsh Elementary School student Jaida Cruz.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of fourth and fifth grade students who write for their school newspaper the “Bulldog Beat.” Here’s Jaida’s poem “My Trip to the Fair.”

My trip to the fair was fun

I went on a lot of rides

One that was really scary

My cousin forced me to go

I was scared

When I went on the Zipper

We went upside down

We kept going upside down

When we got down

I said, “It was fun!”

Then we got lemonade

Sip sip sip

I got a burger, chomp chomp