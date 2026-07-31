Poetically Yours - All is fair
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rockford’s Welsh Elementary School student Jaida Cruz.
Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of fourth and fifth grade students who write for their school newspaper the “Bulldog Beat.” Here’s Jaida’s poem “My Trip to the Fair.”
My trip to the fair was fun
I went on a lot of rides
One that was really scary
My cousin forced me to go
I was scared
When I went on the Zipper
We went upside down
We kept going upside down
When we got down
I said, “It was fun!”
Then we got lemonade
Sip sip sip
I got a burger, chomp chomp