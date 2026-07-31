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Poetically Yours - All is fair

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:11 PM CDT
Aurora Laynge and Malayja Brunson

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rockford’s Welsh Elementary School student Jaida Cruz.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of fourth and fifth grade students who write for their school newspaper the “Bulldog Beat.” Here’s Jaida’s poem “My Trip to the Fair.”

My trip to the fair was fun
I went on a lot of rides
One that was really scary
My cousin forced me to go

I was scared 
When I went on the Zipper
We went upside down
We kept going upside down

When we got down 
I said, “It was fun!”
Then we got lemonade
Sip sip sip

I got a burger, chomp chomp
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose