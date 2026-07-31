State Week: Who's in the race for Chicago mayor?

The Chicago municipal election is still months away. But petitions are already being circulated for those who want to be in charge of the state's largest city.

Some statewide officials are eyeing the position, along with Chicago office holders. It remains uncertain if Mayor Brandon Johnson will seek a second term. We'll sort out where things stand.

Also, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his corruption conviction. And the Illinois State Board of Elections has responded to a threat from the Department of Justice.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight reporter Heather Cherone.