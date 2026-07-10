Poetically Yours - America250

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment highlights poets from northern Illinois. Today’s episode features Carol Obertubbesing.

Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey and saw the New York skyline every day of her life until she left. In 1969, she became part of the first coed class at Princeton University. She said that was the defining event of her life.

The Princeton Alumni Weekly published an article she wrote about her experience as one of the first women to attend Princeton. She returned to Princeton almost every year for reunions and other events and now serves as Regional Vice President for the Class of 1973. In 2019, she organized a national conference held in Chicago to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Undergraduate Coeducation at Princeton. Last year, the University gave her the Distinguished Service to Princeton Award.

Obertubbesing has served on the Board of the Woodstock Folk Festival since 1993.

She’s worked in public tv and radio. She was the director of Outreach at WGBH, and at PBS she was the associate director of the Elementary and Secondary Service. She said she is an avid listener of public radio.

This poem was written in honor of America250. It’s called “WHO ARE WE? WHERE ARE WE GOING?”

We are the people who dream

We are the people who strive

We try to create the “City Upon a Hill”

We try to move ever upward

Some of us are indigenous to this land

Some of us came from foreign places

We want life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

But we seek it in many different ways

Today we honor those who showed us the way

Those who gave their lives for these ideals

But we know their work is not done

We come together in promise and in action

We join together today in words and song

So, our clarion call for democracy can be heard near and far

Like the shot heard round the world 250 years ago

A people, united, devoted to liberty and justice for all