State Week: Ammons indicted, Benton resigns

Urbana Rep. Carol Ammons was named in a federal indictment this week, alleging wire fraud, making a false statement to the FBI and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Her husband, the Champaign County Clerk, was also named. But Ammons is promising to fight the allegations and the Illinois Speaker isn't demanding her resignation.

Meanwhile, a fellow Democrat, Plainfield Rep. Harry Benton, stepped down after pressure from the Speaker. Benton was the subject of a Legislative Inspector General investigation.

Also, an appeals court has upheld Illinois' assault weapons ban. But the final decision will come from the U.S. Supreme Court, likely next year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Capitol News Illinois reporters Hannah Meisel and Brenden Moore.

