An Illinois special education educator who teaches because of his experience as a special education student | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

it’s my conversation with Jett Mehalic! He’s a paraprofessional at Sowers Elementary School in Roanoke, IL — outside of Peoria.

Jett has a fascinating and pretty unique perspective on education.

He’s a paraprofessional supporting special education students, but he just graduated high school in 2023! So, instead of the traditional route where you go to college for four years and student teach before working full-time — Jett went to work in the classroom as a paraprofessional right after graduation.

He’s now taking classes online to get his teaching license while he works.

The reason Jett’s passionate about special education is that he was a special education student. He had an Individualized Education Plan. He knows how challenging it can be. He knows how to advocate for students and families trying to maneuver that system.

It’s also why he wanted to be a paraprofessional, because he got to see the important work they did supporting students like him.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Jett Mehalic

Stories featured in this episode:

Belvidere families say goodbye to Perry Elementary School, closing after over 125 years

NIU international students say the Trump administration made their lives harder in the past year

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

