The top Illinois education issues to watch in 2026 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s time for our annual “Top Issues of the Year” episode with Jason Klein, the Senior Director of Learning Partnerships at Northern Illinois University.

It’s a new year and, every day, the news is a firehose of information. It’s hard to cut through that noise and feel like you know what’s going on -- even with issues you care about.

Over the past year, there have been massive stories and changes in the world of education. There’s the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the Department of Education. They’ve tried to make sweeping cuts and freeze funding to some programs. And, of course, issues like immigration enforcement affect kids and schools too.

So, on this episode, we’re going to talk about some of the biggest education stories of the last year — including those ones — and explain what exactly happened and where they’re at now.

We’ll also give you a few topics we think will start getting more attention in 2026.

The top education issues of 2025

How money & politics impact schools

The Trump administration's effort to get rid of the US Department of Education

Federal funding cuts and freezes

Early childhood freezes, the Office for Civil Rights, and canceled federal grants.



The top education issues of 2026

The Chilling Effect

immigration, speech, and student attendance

How to reckon with declining enrollment

Expansion of the IHSA football playoffs

Investments in Career & Technical Education

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter right here to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! You can catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and exclusive segments like classroom and student correspondents. Our next episode airs on Friday, January 31st at noon and at 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes!