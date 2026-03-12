Additional exposure incident reported at Byron nuclear plant

There are reports of additional exposure to a chemical at the Constellation Generating Station located at 4405 N. German Church Road in Byron, Illinois.

Constellation Energy confirmed to WNIJ that on Thursday morning, two outage workers at the Byron Clean Energy Center were transported to area hospitals as a precaution after trace amounts of a common non‑radiological chemical were identified in the turbine building.

The chemical was associated with a release from a holding tank during an event on Tuesday which sent several workers to the hospital as a precaution.

"Specialized teams are actively working to remove all remaining traces and ensure the area is safe before work resumes. The health and safety of our workers and the surrounding community remain our top priority. We will continue to keep community stakeholders informed as more information becomes available." -Constellation Energy

Employees are currently working during a maintenance outage at the facility.