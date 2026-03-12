Statewide: Life after deportation

On this episode, we learn about a man who was arrested by immigration agents after living in the Chicago area for decades. Francisco Gonzalez-Jasso was deported to Mexico. Reporter Adriana Cardona-Maguigad followed his story of starting a new life in a new place.

Also:

* An immigration researcher talks about enforcement and how federal agents work with local authorities.

* On This Week in Illinois History, we remember a big moment for "The Golden Jet" Bobby Hull.

Bobby Hull

* The murder of Sonya Massey resulted in a ballot measure before voters that could expand mental health resources in Sangamon County. Jordan Daniell explains.

* Brady Johnson tells us about mental health services for farmers and their families through the University of Illinois Extension.

* Jane Carlson profiles a Knox College professor who has published a new poetry collection.

* This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Gateway Arch. A new exhibit in St. Louis looks back at the monument and what it has meant to the entire region.

*Emily Hays speaks to three incarcerated men about mentorship behind bars.

* Peter Medlin talks with the president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.