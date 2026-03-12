© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Statewide: Life after deportation

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:11 PM CDT
Francisco Gonzalez-Jasso shows the video of his arrest by federal agents in Chicago. The video circulated on social media, spreading word of his arrest and deportation before he arrived back home.

On this episode, we learn about a man who was arrested by immigration agents after living in the Chicago area for decades. Francisco Gonzalez-Jasso was deported to Mexico. Reporter Adriana Cardona-Maguigad followed his story of starting a new life in a new place.

Also:

* An immigration researcher talks about enforcement and how federal agents work with local authorities.

* On This Week in Illinois History, we remember a big moment for "The Golden Jet" Bobby Hull.

Bobby Hull

* The murder of Sonya Massey resulted in a ballot measure before voters that could expand mental health resources in Sangamon County. Jordan Daniell explains.

* Brady Johnson tells us about mental health services for farmers and their families through the University of Illinois Extension.

* Jane Carlson profiles a Knox College professor who has published a new poetry collection.

* This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Gateway Arch. A new exhibit in St. Louis looks back at the monument and what it has meant to the entire region.

*Emily Hays speaks to three incarcerated men about mentorship behind bars.

* Peter Medlin talks with the president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.

