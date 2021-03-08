© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Around Illinois
WNIJ's summary of news items around our state.

This Week In Illinois History: Bobby Hull Breaks NHL Record (March 12, 1966)

Published March 8, 2021
On March 12, 1966, just five minutes into the third period against the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawk Bobby Hull scored his 50th goal of the season. The Chicago Stadium crowd roared as their hometown hero tied a league record that he already shared with two others. The Blackhawks’ winger, known as “The Golden Jet” for his speed, skill and dashing blond hair, was one of the most popular players in the National Hockey League.

After a brief delay to clean off the hats, popcorn and other items fans had tossed onto the ice, the game continued. And it took Hull only a few minutes to give the crowd what they wanted.

Hull started from behind his own blue line, drove to the center, and with his signature slapshot fired the puck right past the Rangers' defense. The crowd went wild and more Blackhawk memorabilia rained down onto the ice. Hull skated around the rink, basking in a seven-minute standing ovation as the first NHL player to pass 50 goals in a single season.

He ended the season with a record 54 goals and later broke his own record with 58 in the 1968-69 season. In Hull’s NHL career, he had five seasons in which he scored 50 or more goals.

