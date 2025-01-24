The education issues we're watching in 2025 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s time for our annual “Top Issues of the Year” episode with Jason Klein, the Senior Director of Learning Partnerships at Northern Illinois University.

The conversation revolved around seven prompts:



"This year, I'm excited about..."

Peter said he's excited about what students say they're excited about; the clubs, activities, & sports that make them excited to come to school every day. Jason said he's excited about Illinois continuing to invest in both ends of the education experience, that means putting money into early childhood programs and career readiness at the high school level.

"This year, I'm concerned about..."

Peter said he's concerned about federal COVID relief for schools ending. Jason said he's concerned about how money and politics impact schools.

"This year, I want more people to talk about..."

Peter wants more people to talk about solutions and plans that work, but need continuous investment. Jason wants more people to talk about school improvement and data.

"This year, I want to learn more about..."

Peter wants to learn more about how the state plans to improve math instruction and why. He also wants to learn more about school procurement and the programs that district's spend the most money on. Jason wants to learn more about how to bring more student perspectives to the decision-making table.

"This year, everyone is talking about this, but what they should be talking about is..."

Peter and Jason both know everyone is talking about the potential termination of the U.S. Department of Education, but what we should be talking more about is what role the department actually plays in public education. Jason also knows everyone is talking about AI in education but wants you to consider what we even mean by AI and what its uses actually can be in schools.

"This might not sound incredibly important, but hear me out..."

Peter wants you to hear him out about the significance of the 5-year anniversary of the pandemic and it's legacy on the education system. Jason wants people to know about the lesser known, hidden people who are crucial to making schools successful, like family liaisons, data analysis, and work-based learning positions.

"This might not be on your radar yet, but it will be soon..."

Peter thinks that the fight for state education funding will be on your radar soon, whether that's to continue funding K-12 education at its current rate while Illinois is in a tighter financial position or the state potentially passing a law that would change the way higher education is funding — and mean spending a lot more money. Jason thinks you'll start hearing more about classrooms without teacher and schools without principals.



