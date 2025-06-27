Spend a school year with our student correspondents | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

In case you didn’t know, our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is also on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

On this episode, it's summer vacation, we thought our teachers deserved a rest, so it's time for students to take center stage!

We’re bringing you the story of the student correspondents. It's a segment where we follow a group of students in a club or activity throughout their season. This year, we’ve featured a group of Rockford elementary school students, Hinckley-Big Rock kids putting on their school’s first ever musical, and the Sandwich, Somonauk, & Leland high school FFA organization.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast hasn’t gone anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts. Our next episode airs on Friday, July 25th at noon and Saturday, July 26th at 6 am.

