We interviewed the same Rockford elementary schoolers every month of the school year | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Today, is one of my favorite episodes of the entire year — it's our 3rd annual student correspondent episode!

If you’re not familiar, student correspondent is a segment we do every month on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show and at the end of the school year we collect all of them here.

On student correspondent, we follow a group of students in a club, sport, or activity throughout their entire season -- the highs and lows and the friends they make along the way.

This year, we are showcasing not one but two groups of student correspondents.

We thought it would be really fun to have some elementary school correspondents. Luckily, we got students -- who are around 8 years old -- from Spectrum Progressive School in Rockford. Every month of this school year, September to May, they kept us in the loop with what’s going on for them in elementary school, and it’s time to share that journey.

This spring, we also featured students from the Somonauk, Sandwich, & Leland FFA organization! It was such a joy to see their enthusiasm for the land, the animals, the technology, and the business of agriculture.

If you want to listen to these segments in real time, month to month, you can only hear it on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio show. It airs on WNIJ on the last Friday of every month at noon and the following Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

That is the exclusive home of our student and classroom correspondent segments all school year long, until it all gets collected here in June. So, if you want to hear the next season of Student Correspondent soon, keep up with the radio show in the fall -- otherwise you’ll have to wait another year!

