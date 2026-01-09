Statewide: The rise of conspiracy theories

Some of the most extreme sounding ideas are gaining traction with people beyond the traditional fringe groups. That might include family and friends.

A sociologist who studies conspiracy theories discusses why more individuals are buying into these beliefs and how to respond.

Also:

* NPR Illinois J-Corps reporter Ko'u Hopkins talks with some visa students about the political climate is impacting them.

* We have details on Generation Lead, a program to combat youth substance abuse. The Illinois Association for Behavioral Health is teaming up with youth sports organizations to spread the word.

* Charlie Schlenker reports on concerns among the agricultural community.

* Former State Department officials and UIS Professor Emeritus Roy Wehrle talks about the U.S. goals and obstacles in Venezuela.

* Elissa Eaton reports from Champaign County about efforts to improve a shortage of skilled nursing beds.

* We learn about an investigation into the company that handles health care inside Illinois prisons.

Rich Egger/TSPR A wetland in Canton

* Rich Egger visits a wetland preservation project as the number of wetlands continues to decline in the Midwest.