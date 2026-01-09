© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide: The rise of conspiracy theories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:26 PM CST
List of question marks
quimono

Some of the most extreme sounding ideas are gaining traction with people beyond the traditional fringe groups. That might include family and friends.

A sociologist who studies conspiracy theories discusses why more individuals are buying into these beliefs and how to respond.

Also:

* NPR Illinois J-Corps reporter Ko'u Hopkins talks with some visa students about the political climate is impacting them.

* We have details on Generation Lead, a program to combat youth substance abuse. The Illinois Association for Behavioral Health is teaming up with youth sports organizations to spread the word.

* Charlie Schlenker reports on concerns among the agricultural community.

* Former State Department officials and UIS Professor Emeritus Roy Wehrle talks about the U.S. goals and obstacles in Venezuela.

* Elissa Eaton reports from Champaign County about efforts to improve a shortage of skilled nursing beds.

* We learn about an investigation into the company that handles health care inside Illinois prisons.

A wetland in Canton
Rich Egger/TSPR
A wetland in Canton

* Rich Egger visits a wetland preservation project as the number of wetlands continues to decline in the Midwest.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford