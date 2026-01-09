© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Trump targets Illinois with funding freeze; major energy package signed into law

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:17 PM CST
The Trump Administration is withholding about $10 billion in social services funding for five Democrat-led states, including Illinois. The state sees it as retribution and is going to court to have the money released.

The move comes as scrutiny has intensified in Minnesota over fraud allegations at Somali-run day care centers. No widespread fraud has been shown in Illinois.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is proposing a DOGE-style approach to Illinois' budget if he's elected.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new energy law that is designed to use cleaner methods of generating electricity as ensuring the stability of the grid. It follows a year that saw many Illinois power customers getting socked with higher monthly bills.

And as they head into the postseason, we get an update on efforts to get a new stadium for the Chicago Bears.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.

